AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

