AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 8.25% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0709 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.