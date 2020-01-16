AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,815,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,506,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 950,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000.

PFFD opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

