AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,940 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

