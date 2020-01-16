AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $168.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.