AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

