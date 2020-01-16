AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $164.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4493 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.