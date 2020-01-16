Aeon 1-Day Volume Hits $1,657.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,657.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00748538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

