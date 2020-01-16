Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $53.79.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.