AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.51.
Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AES opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
