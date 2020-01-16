AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.51.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get AES alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.