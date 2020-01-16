AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.82.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

