AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 80.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 53.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.