Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Given “Buy” Rating at First Equity

Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at First Equity in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ALBA opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday. Alba Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.18.

Get Alba Mineral Resources alerts:

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.