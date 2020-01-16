Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.84.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.