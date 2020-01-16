Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after purchasing an additional 439,248 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 464,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $225.06 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $572.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

