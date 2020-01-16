ALIS (ALIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. ALIS has a market capitalization of $865,976.00 and $2.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

