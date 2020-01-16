Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,943 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 460,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 436,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after acquiring an additional 373,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102,463.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 241,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

