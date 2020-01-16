Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $125,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

