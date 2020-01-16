Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGY stock opened at GBX 11.65 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.68. Allergy Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 million and a PE ratio of 23.29.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

