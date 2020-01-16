AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172,969.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $172,969.00 and $564.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

