Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,442.63. The company has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,356.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,248.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

