ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. ALSTOM/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

