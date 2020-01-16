Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.00, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,125 shares of company stock worth $15,420,927. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

