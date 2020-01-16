Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

