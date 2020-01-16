Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,818.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

