Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,818.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

