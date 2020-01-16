Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,171.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,818.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.