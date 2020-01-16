Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a market cap of $926.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

