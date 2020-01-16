Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,818.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.94. The company has a market capitalization of $923.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

