American Airlines Group (AAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its FY19 guidance at $4.50-5.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

