American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

