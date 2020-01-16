American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Renal Associates in a report released on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARA. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ARA stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

