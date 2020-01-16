Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCB. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

