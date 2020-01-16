AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $91.37 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.