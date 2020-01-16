Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 278,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

