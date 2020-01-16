Analysts Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

