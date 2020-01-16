Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 140.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,674,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,840 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

