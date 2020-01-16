Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LLNW. DA Davidson upped their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a PE ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

