Analysts Anticipate Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.36). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NOVN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Novan has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Novan by 11.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

