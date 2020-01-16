Analysts Anticipate Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to post sales of $139.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.05 million to $139.62 million. Secureworks reported sales of $130.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $550.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Secureworks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Secureworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Secureworks by 147.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Secureworks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

