Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Spire reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several research firms have commented on SR. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spire by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Spire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spire by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Spire by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Spire has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

