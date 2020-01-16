Analysts Expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.71 Million

Analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post $126.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.42 million and the highest is $128.00 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $107.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year sales of $462.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $464.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $527.41 million, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $36,273.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369 shares of company stock worth $90,756. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

