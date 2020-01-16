Analysts Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.