Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CSTR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $296.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

