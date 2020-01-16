Analysts Expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $477.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

