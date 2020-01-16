Analysts Expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Analysts predict that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will announce $72.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Cryolife posted sales of $67.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full year sales of $280.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $282.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cryolife.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.68. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.