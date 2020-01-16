Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will post $245.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $232.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $255.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $951.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $970.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MGY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $537,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

