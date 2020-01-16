Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $52.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.89 million and the highest is $52.30 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $48.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.72 million to $206.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.53 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $212.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

