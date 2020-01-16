Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

C opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

