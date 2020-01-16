Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salzgitter (ETR: SZG) recently:

1/15/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €17.30 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/14/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Salzgitter was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Salzgitter was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Salzgitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €16.02 ($18.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.07 and a 200 day moving average of €18.40.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

